U.S. Army Private Kenton B. Nicholas, a resident of Fontana but a graduate of Colton High School, was drafted into World War II.
Prior to entering the service, various news articles in Colton named Nicholas as a participant in numerous junior high and high school activities. Coincidentally, Pvt. Nicholas, who lived in Fontana when he was drafted, entered into service at the same time as other well-known men from Fontana with the last names of Rotolo, Hansen and Prato.
Nicholas didn’t enter the service until March 1944 and was killed in Germany just a few months later in November of '44 while serving in the Army in Belgium.
News reports said: “Sgt. Kenton (sic) is a Fontana boy well known for his civic activities prior to joining the armed forces.” Although this S.B. County Sun article switched his first and last names and listed him as a sergeant, official Army burial records and Nicholas’ headstone specifically list him as a private in the 26th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division (“The Big Red ONE”).
At the time of his death, Pvt. Nicholas was married to Mrs. Laura Waisil Nicholas, who lived at 136 Wheeler Street in Fontana. The marriage was solemnized by the Rev. Horace Cushing (who, 30 years later, would perform the marriage of this writer and his bride, Fontana girl Judy Tate).
In 1945, in a letter from Henry L. Stimsom, Secretary of War, on behalf of her husband, Mrs. Nicholas received his posthumous Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Marksmanship Badge, American Campaign Medal, the Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
