(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
United States Army Private Robert Otho Bushey was born in Rifle, Colorado on Aug. 8, 1921.
He was the son of Mrs. Art Berry and Mr. C.O. Bushey and was married to the former Eleanor Dowd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy E. Dowd who made their home on Lemon Street here in Fontana.
Various news articles in the San Bernardino Sun published information regarding his engagement and subsequent marriage to Ms. Dowd on Jan. 2, 1944. A Jan. 14, 1944 article featured a photo of a smiling and bespectacled Bushey and his new bride as they left Fontana Community Church immediately after exchanging matrimonial vows.
(This writer also walked down that same aisle after marrying Fontana girl Judy Tate in 1974. Both my marriage and Private Bushey’s were solemnized by the same pastor, the Reverend Horace Cushing.) Also coincidentally, one of the four bride’s ushers (sic) was Doris Elaine Ingold, aunt of Herald News editor Russell Ingold. Organ music was provided by longtime Fontanan and Community Church organist Catherine Forbes.
After the wedding, the newlyweds honeymooned “in the mountains and upon their return they resumed their defense work” in the City of Los Angeles. At the time, Bushey had four years of high school and was employed as a draftsman for the W.A. Hite Company.
Bushey entered the Army at Fort MacArthur, San Pedro on June 23, 1944 and was killed just 10 months later at the age of 24 on April 22, 1945 in the U.S. invasion of Okinawa, which began on Easter Sunday, April 22, 1945.
As was common for all World War II servicemen, his enlistment was “for the duration of the War or other emergency, plus six months, subject to the discretion of the President or otherwise according to law.”
Military records indicate he was killed by an artillery shell, causing traumatic head and lower extremity wounds. Although he was killed in 1945, his body was not returned to the States until 1949, at which time a full military burial was held in his honor in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Bushey received his military training at Camp Robinson, Little Rock, Arkansas and Fort Ord in Monterey, where this writer served on temporary duty. Fort Ord is no longer in existence and is now California State University, Monterey Bay.
After basic and advanced training, Bushey was first assigned to Hawaii, then the Philippines, serving there in the Pacific theatre of war until his death. He was a member of the 32nd Infantry, 7th Infantry Division. Bushey was awarded the Purple Heart, WWII Victory Medal, Army Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
