(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars.)
Brewster. A name with which most old time Fontanans are thoroughly familiar. The late Louie Brewster, Sergeant Bryan Brewster’s father, graduated from Fontana High School in 1967 and went on to become the sports editor of the Herald News and the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, to name just a few of his accomplishments. If you or a family member played sports in town, you knew Louie. He was also a good friend of this writer since our days in high school starting in 1965. Louie passed away in 2019.
Sadly, the Brewster name is now also familiar to Fontanans for another reason: On May 5, 2006, United States Army Sergeant Bryan Brewster, son of Louie and Linda Brewster, was killed in action along with nine other soldiers when his CH-47 Chinook chopper crashed in the Kunar Province of Afghanistan. Bryan’s helicopter went down in a remote area of the Afghan mountains, where soldiers were searching for Al Qaeda and Taliban fighters, a U.S. military official said. It wasn’t believed that enemy fire caused the crash.
Six days before his death, on April 30, he celebrated his 24th birthday.
Bryan grew up here in town on Tangelo Avenue, near Veterans Park, where he forged lifelong friendships with the other boys who lived in the neighborhood. He joined the Army out of high school at age 18. Bryan earned a quick rise through the ranks with promotion to sergeant in just three years.
When Sgt. Brewster was transferred from the 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, Ky., to Ft. Drum, he was so well-liked and respected that 30 of his helicopter mechanics volunteered to transfer with him. Bryan is remembered for his chipper personality, smiling, horsing around with fellow soldiers, puckering his lips playfully and rappelling down jagged cliffs. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry).
As with every military death, notification of kin is a delicate and heartbreaking event. In Bryan’s case, Louie and Linda knew something was wrong when they heard of a Chinook chopper crash in Afghanistan and Bryan did not call them to say he was okay. According to his dad, “Whenever there was a [helicopter] crash, he would call us,” said Louie. “He knew that we would be worried. He always called to tell us he was fine.” On May 7, military envoys arrived at the Brewster home in Victorville to tell them Bryan was killed two days earlier along with nine other soldiers from the Ft. Drum, N.Y.-based 10th Mountain Division.
Bryan married his high school sweetheart, Kati, the love of his life, as he was the love of her life. An online post by Kati says it all:
“February 11, 2010 - Bryan, You are missed more than words can express. I wonder often what our life would have been like if you were still around. However, I don't dwell on it. I know you would never want me to. I look back on the day we lost you and I remember how lost and alone I felt. I wondered how my life would go on. But through the strength I gained from you I began to put one foot in front of the other and I began to see the light at the end of the tunnel. You may no longer walk this earth with us, but you are and will never be forgotten. The stories, pictures and memories are always with me. I wish we had had more time together but I am so thankful for the time we did have. I would never take back a moment. I love and miss you dearly! You will forever and always have a piece of me.
P.S. Give ‘Marie’ a big hug and kiss for me. See you both again one day. Kati”
Brewster served previous tours during the War on Terror, including in Afghanistan in 2003 and Iraq in 2004. After his death, he was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Air Medal. The Air Medal is awarded for “single acts of achievement to any member of the U.S. Armed Forces who distinguished themselves by heroism, outstanding achievement, or by meritorious service while participating in an aerial flight.” The Bronze Star Medal is awarded to members of the Armed Forces “who, while serving in any capacity in or with the military of the United States after Dec. 6, 1941, distinguished himself or herself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service, while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States.”
Bryan also earned the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart.
At the time of his death, Bryan was survived by his parents, brother Scott, paternal grandparents Louis C. and Sara Brewster; maternal grandmother Marie Anderson, Uncle Bob Brewster and Aunt Sara (if my memory serves me correctly, and sometimes it does). Bryan also had numerous relatives in Pharr and Garland, TX.
Sgt. Brewster was honored by then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who flew the Capitol flag at half-staff on the day of Bryan’s Celebration of Life. He also said, “Sgt. Brewster went beyond the call of duty and put his patriotism to work for the good of Americans. My family and I join all Californians in extending our heartfelt sympathies to Bryan’s family. His bravery, compassion and commitment to duty will live in our hearts.” More than 1,000 people attended Bryan’s Life Celebration at the Fontana Performing Arts Center. He is buried in the Riverside National Cemetery.
(A FINAL NOTE from Bill Freeman: My heart still aches for the entire Brewster family. I recall the day when I heard of Bryan’s death. All I could think of was the Brewster families’ anguish. May God grant you peace and love.)
