(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and continuing through the rest of this year, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
When Richard Allen Noelke was born on Feb. 7, 1944, in Evansville, Indiana, his father, Anton, was 35 and his mother, Lennas, was 32. He had two brothers and two sisters. He died a hero on Nov. 6, 1965, in Pleiku Province, South Vietnam, at the age of 21.
Army PFC and Combat Medic Richard A. Noelke was posthumously awarded the Silver Star for bravery. It is the United States Armed Forces' third-highest personal decoration for valor in combat. The Silver Star is awarded to a person who, while serving in any capacity with the U.S. Army, is cited for gallantry in action against an enemy of the U.S. while engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force.
In presenting the Silver Star to Noelke’s mother, Mrs. Lenas Wolfington of Fontana, Colonel Edward J. Cockard said, “With complete disregard for his own personal safety, (PFC Noelke) pulled other soldiers to a covered position and administered first aid. Later, in rescuing his platoon leader, he was mortally wounded by Viet Cong fire. His courage and actions reflect great credit on himself, his unit and the United States Army.”
Richard’s family made their home at 9974 Almeria Avenue here in town. A San Bernardino Sun article in 1967 said the Noelkes lived in Fontana for three years (1964-67); however, Richard’s photo appears three years earlier in the 1961-63 Fontana High School yearbooks, including a team photo of the FOHI “B” (most likely sophomore) football team, for which Richard played quarterback. (And which this writer also played five years later.) The Pomona Progress-Bulletin listed him as a 1960 “graduate” of Fremont Junior High.
Richard enlisted in the Army on Dec. 31, 1964 or immediately thereafter (records differ) and reported to Vietnam eight and a half months later on Aug. 20, 1965. The seemingly delayed entry into ‘Nam was most likely attributable to his time in basic training, advanced individual training (AIT-Infantry) and combat medic school. In AIT he was trained as a Light Weapons-Infantryman; however, at the time of his death he was serving in his medic capacity. He was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry, Headquarters Company.
One account of PFC Noelke’s last day, the day on which he earned the Silver Star, was as follows:
“One… engagement took place on the west bank of the La Meur River on 06 Nov. 1965, when two companies of the 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry (Richard’s Unit) took on the NVA (North Vietnamese Army). Twenty-six Americans were killed in the action, which formed a prelude to the engagements at LZ (Landing Zone) X-ray and LZ Albany… The men (who were killed included) PFC Richard A. Noelke, Fontana, CA (medic).” The aforementioned LZ battles served as the basis for the book and movie, “We Were Soldiers Once.”
Online posts in tribute to PFC Noelke include:
• By Sheila Cole Deinhart on Dec. 10, 2019: “I am a cousin that you never got to know. God Bless you ... You are listed on our Vietnam Nam Memorial here in Evansville, In.” (Sic)
• By Susan Gray Woodward on Dec. 17, 2015: “IN HONOR OF DICKIE: In remembrance of my Uncle Dickie, I'm your niece Susie and unfortunately I never had the honor of meeting you, as I was born just a few weeks after your death. However, my mother has kept your memory alive in our family, and she speaks of you often. I would like to express my gratitude, to you and all those who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we enjoy today. Uncle Dickie has 2 siblings alive, one in Evasville, IN, and the other in Monahans, TX, along with many niece's and nefews. We love you!!!!" (Sic)
• By Terry White, childhood friend, on Oct. 25, 2013: “A FRIEND I REMEMBER FROM MY CHILDHOOD GROWING UP IN BLOOMINGTON ILLINOIS ... I am now 67 and he was a few years older then me ... I always remembered how nice they all were to us back then ... A real shame he died so young, he was a good person and I have never forgotten him even after all these years ... RIP my friend and thank you for the good memories ... Hope to see you again someday .... Terry White (if Dick's (Richard’s) sister is still alive, it would be great to hear from you.)”
Rosary for PFC Noelke was recited at Ingold Chapel on Nov. 19, 1965. Mass was celebrated the next day on Saturday, Nov. 20. In addition to his mother, survivors included his stepfather, Charles Wolfington; two brothers, Jimmy and Ronald Noelke; and two sisters, Judy Gray and Marlene Jones. Richard is buried in Green Acres Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.
For his service, in addition to the Silver Star, Noelke was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Army Good Conduct Medal. He is memorialized with his name on a plaque in the quad area at FOHI and on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington DC, Panel 3E, Line 26.
