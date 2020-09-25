(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Spec.4 Gary Richard Danser, son of Arte Russell and Alice Elizabeth Danser, was born in Star City (or Morgantown, per another source), W. VA on Jan. 26, 1947.
He lived in Fontana at 8876 Pepper Avenue (just a short walk from this writer’s home at the time) for seven years prior to being drafted into the United States Army on Jan. 10, 1967. Gary graduated from Fontana High School, Class of ’64. He died in action on July 20, 1967, from small arms fire in the Long An Province, South Vietnam.
His Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) was 11B10-Infantryman. He had been in South Vietnam for seven months of the usual 13-month tour when he died at age 20. He had expected to be discharged eight months later. He was assigned to the 9th Infantry Division, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry, “A” Company.
Prior to his military service, he worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. His interests were primary in automobiles. He had planned to resume his education after being discharged.
On May 28, 1990, the San Bernardino Sun ran an extensive article detailing how the City of Fontana, under the direction of Maintenance Worker and thrice wounded Vietnam veteran Mike Wagnon, named streets after the 14 Fontana men killed in Vietnam in the then-newly built Village of Heritage (Note: Since starting this research, I have always referred to the 13 men killed in Vietnam. However, that article listed a 14th man, David Rideout, with whom I was not familiar. Henceforth, he will likewise be included in the FONTANA HONOR ROLL.)
Danser was one of the two men featured in that story, along with Army Sgt. Gary Hoadley. One excerpt said:
“Wanda McGee, 43, was surprised to hear that the street she has lived on for nearly a year -- Danser Court -- is named for soldier Gary R. Danser. ‘I thought it was named for a reindeer,’ she says … Memorial plaques hang from the street lamps, bearing the full name of the soldiers and the dates of their death.” -- Sun Staff writer Tony Saavedra
Danser came from a large family. At the time of his death, in addition to his parents, he was survived by four brothers, Arthur, Thomas, Ralph and Darrel, and six sisters, Mrs. Betty Burch, Mrs. Shirley Miller, Mrs. Janet Wilson, Mrs. Mary Hancock, Mrs. Connie Wilhelm and the sole Fontana sister, Mrs. Rita Ryan.
Danser received a military funeral and is buried in Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery in Riverside. In honor of his service and supreme sacrifice, Danser was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Army Good Conduct Medal. He is memorialized on a plaque in the Fohi quad area and on the Vietnam Wall in Washington, DC at Panel 23e, Line 93.
