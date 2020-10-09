(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars.)
Army Specialist 4 John A. Rodgers, 25 years old, was killed instantly in the Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam on April 20, 1968, when a booby-trapped aircraft detonated.
Rogers was a member of the 71st Assault Helicopter Company, 14th Aviation Battalion, 16th Aviation Group based at Chu Lai, Vietnam. His Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) was 67N20, helicopter repairman. He was drafted into the Army in December 1966 and deployed to Vietnam on Oct. 12, 1967. Six months later he died there.
He was the son Mr. and Mrs. Clyde A. Rodgers, 17228 Manzanita Avenue in Fontana. At the time of his death, his father worked at Kaiser Steel while his sister, Elizabeth Ann Rodgers, ironically, served in the Peace Corps.
Spec.4 Rodgers graduated from Fontana High School in 1960. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree at Cal State San Jose prior to serving in the Army. He had also completed a year toward his Master’s Degree.
In a poignant and prophetic May 10, 1968 San Bernardino Sun Letter to the Editor, Rialto resident Marilyn Hlebo offered the following comments about Rodgers’ death in Vietnam: (The Vietnam war divided this country in so many ways. I include Ms. Hlebo’s letter here simply to demonstrate that divisiveness is not a new condition in the U.S. )
“What a loss! What a terrible waste for him to have to spill his life’s blood on that faraway shore! It sounds so fine and noble to think that he cared enough to go, that he believed he was fighting the good fight, but his span was too short, the ending so final. Will the senseless death of that noble young warrior in that steaming jungle be justified by the halt of communism, or will we go on to fight endlessly in other jungles or rice paddies (or deserts) killing and being killed, ending the hopes and dreams of thousands of John Rodgers?” (Parenthetical added by this writer)
Rodgers is buried in the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego. He is also remembered with his name on a plaque in the quad area of Fontana High School and on the Vietnam Memorial Wall, Panel 51E, Line 12. In honor of his supreme sacrifice, Rodgers was awarded the Purple Heart, National Defense, Vietnam Campaign, Vietnam Service and the Army Good Conduct Medals, as well as the Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
