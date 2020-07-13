(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Every World War II death was a tragedy, yet few were as heartbreaking as United States Army Tec 5 (Corporal) Albert Earl Harder's.
Records conflict on where he was actually killed (France or Italy); however, his ultimate sacrifice fighting Nazi forces on April 16, 1945, was a mere 14 days before Adolf Hitler’s suicide in a bunker in Berlin, Germany, effectively ending the war.
Corporal Harder was born on July 10, 1924 in Los Angeles, but his family moved to Fontana soon thereafter. The son of John Henry Harder and Priscilla Esther Simpson, Harder had five brothers; Thomas, John, Darwin, Eugene and an unnamed one.
Harder grew up mainly in Fontana; however, he graduated from what was then called San Bernardino Senior High School. He was listed as one of 503 graduates in the class of 1941. A San Bernardino County Sun news headline announced, “Degrees Given in New Orange Show Stadium.” (This writer recalls paying a varsity football game there in 1966 or 1967 while a member of the FOHI Steeler football
team.) In moving and emotional graduation speeches, student speakers warned of “an immediate future of ominous tests” and challenges. Most of what those students said 79 years ago is just as relevant today as it was then:
“…while this nation was preparing its defense, it is imperative that our democracy, this America of ours, be still a democracy (sic) when these clouds of hate disperse.”
“The cardinal principle of democracy has been largely forgotten in the last few years.” The young female speaker then urged an “immediate revival of it as an answer to the propaganda and threats of foreign totalitarian powers… Although Nazism gives an appearance of unity, it actually is based on slavery that destroys the spirit of its people. We may build defenses and munitions, but unless we have morale, we will not be able to stand.”
The last student speaker seemed to be speaking directly to the Harder family, particularly fellow graduate and future Corporal Albert E. Harder when she said,
“…the people of the United States must be ready to make sacrifices… in the interests of national defense.”
Finally, in an almost surreal premonition of future events, the student said:
“It is not entirely inconceivable that one of these days we may find ourselves standing alone in a fear-crazed world.”
After graduation, Harder moved to Compton to work at General Electric in Los Angeles and enlisted in the Army from there. His draft registration information described him as 5-feet-9, 135 pounds, ruddy complexion with gray eyes and brown hair. Records show he married Mary E. Johnson but no other wedding information was found. It appeared as though they had no children.
Harder fought and died in the European theatre as a member of the 91st Infantry, 363rd Infantry Regiment. He was killed during combat either in a battle in the Ponzalla area of Italy or in Firenze, France (records conflict.) VE day, or Victory in Europe, occurred just 23 days after Harder was killed in action as a result of hostile actions. Military records support the Italian death scenario and indicate Harder is buried and memorialized in the Florence American Cemetery in Imprunetta, Italy, while contrary family records show burial in Firenze, France.
In any event, Harder was awarded the following medals for his Army service: Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Marksmanship Badge, World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror -- especially regarding Corporal Albert Harder so that conflicting information about his life can be cleared up. Freeman may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
