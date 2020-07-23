(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
There is very little information about Mickey Crosslin's Navy service during World War II, other than what is found here.
A quick chronology:
1917-1918: Crosslin’s father, Jerry Crosslin, fights in World War I, also as a Navy seaman.
Dec. 22, 1921: Son Walter Charles “Mickey” Crosslin is born in Ontario, CA, the son of Jerry and Louise Crosslin.
1936-39: (approx.): Son Mickey Attends Chaffey High School; joins the Navy while still in school.
Nov. 30, 1942: Son Mickey is killed/missing in action while serving with the Pacific fleet. The whereabouts of his body is unknown at that time.
Feb. 4, 1943: Son Mickey’s body is found. He is buried in Sydney, Australia.
Feb., 1943: At the age of 47 to 49 (news reports conflict), Jerry Crosslin, Mickey’s father, re-enlists in the Navy with the specific intent of “avenging his son’s death.” He is also sent to the Pacific war zone.
July, 1943: Dad Jerry is sent home for medical treatment at the Navy hospital in Oakland, CA, “suffering from a tropical fever.”
Jan. 17, 1945: A year after receiving a medical discharge, dad Jerry dies. No record was found determining whether or not he believed he had avenged his son’s death.
Oct. 18, 1948: Son Mickey is re-buried in the Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, CA.
A father and a son, both victims of WWII: The son, a popular member of the Chaffey High School student body, joined the Navy while still attending Chaffey. The father, who already performed his patriotic duty and survived WWI, served again in WWII with the express intent of avenging his son’s death. Both men paid the ultimate price.
NOTE: (As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. Freeman may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
