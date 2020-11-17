United States Marine Corps Corporal Dean Wilson Wallace, 24, was born in Michigan on March 2, 1924 and was killed in action in Okinawa during World War II on May 20, 1945, while serving with 4th Marines, of the 6th Marine Division.
Contemporary news reports did not include Corporal Wallace’s home town, and he is not on the list of 22 known Fontana WWII casualties; however, the San Bernardino County Sun newspaper listed him as a resident of San Bernardino County and the U.S. Navy list of WWII casualties cites his mother’s name as Mrs. Etta N. Covelski of Rt. 1, Box 55, Fontana. His survivor’s application for a grave marker, however, and the actual headstone both list his home state as Michigan. He is buried in Detroit, Michigan.
Little else is known of Wallace, although research determined that prior to July 7, 1945, very near the end of the war, he was twice wounded in battle, for which he most likely received two Purple Hearts.
In a follow-up S.B. Sun article on Aug. 2, 1945, under the caption “Today’s HONOR ROLL,” the Sun reported that Wallace was among the reported dead from San Bernardino County, having been killed in the Pacific theatre.
(AS ALWAYS, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
