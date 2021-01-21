(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars.)
The Riverside Press Enterprise’s Dec. 27, 2006 edition reported Marine Lance Corporal Fernando (Fernie) Tamayo’s death as follows:
“Growing up in Fontana, Fernando S. Tamayo never had an enemy but had many friends. Now, his family and friends are mourning his loss.
Tamayo, a 19-year-old Marine Corps lance corporal, was one of three Marines and a sailor to die Thursday while conducting combat operations in Iraq's Al Anbar Province, the Pentagon announced ....
"It is very tragic for his family," said Marine 1st Sgt. Bill Toves, a family spokesman. "He was well loved. He never had an enemy growing up.”
Most of the following is taken exclusively from a Jan. 7, 2007 L.A. Times article:
“A few days before Christmas, a neighbor noticed two men in military uniforms knocking repeatedly at the Tamayo family’s darkened front door in Fontana. She told them that the family was at a wedding in Mexico and asked if something was wrong. They said they needed to speak to the parents of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Fernando Tamayo, 19, as soon as possible. The neighbor phoned the Tamayos at once.
The call ‘gave us an awful gut feeling that something was wrong with our brother,’ said Tamayo’s sister Adriana Zamayoa, 34, of Las Vegas. ‘We thought, we have to get back home.’
… Shortly afterward (returning home), they received the news: Their youngest son was among four troops killed Dec. 21 when a roadside bomb exploded near their Humvee in Iraq’s Anbar Province, west of Baghdad. Tamayo was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force out of Twentynine Palms, Calif. (His military occupational specialty (MOS) was rifleman.)
… On Christmas day, Tamayo’s sister said she and her brother Alejandro flew home into an airport ‘with all these people having these cheerful moments of reunion, and we had just this feeling of utter sadness.’
Born Feb. 26, 1987 in Los Angeles, Fernando Tamayo graduated from Bloomington High School … in 2005 and promptly enrolled in the Young Marines program, designed to give potential recruits a taste of what it would be like.
‘He had fun with it and he decided to enlist,’ Zamoyoa said … In letters and phone calls, he told his family and a special girl named Sonia not to worry, that he was safe. ‘He never gave us anything but a feeling of security,’ Zamoyoa said. ‘He would always tell us, I’m going to be fine…I’m doing okay.’
On Dec. 18 (three days before he died), he wrote Sonia a letter saying that he was halfway through his (7 month) stint in Iraq, and that he couldn’t wait to get home to see ‘his queen.’ Days later, his parents received the awful news.
‘Right now, they (Fernando’s parents), want to bring their baby home,’ his sister said. ‘He was the light of this house.”
An Ontario Daily Bulletin article shared the scene at the Tamayo’s on the day of his funeral:
“On Tuesday morning, family members filled the home. Fernando's mother, Martha, stayed upstairs getting dressed in black. Tamayo Sr. watered plants out front. He contemplated what awaited his family before the 2 p.m. funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Covina. ‘It's the last time we can see his body,’ Tamayo Sr. lamented. Zamayoa added, ‘It's the last time to say goodbye.’ The Tamayos are thankful that their son's body was at least able to be viewed in an open casket. The other three Marines who died in the same attack were less fortunate, Tamayo Sr. said.”
“I have no regrets. When you have children, you let them be free to choose whatever they want in life .... For me, I think I'll never be able to recover,” said Fernando’s dad.
A military newspaper reporting on Iraqi casualties said: “Tamayo, a Bloomington High School graduate, was remembered by Marines he served alongside with as a quiet person. A few days before his death, Tamayo said he was happy to be getting the combat operational experience he was getting in Iraq.”
Tamayo was given a full military funeral and Mass … at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Covina Hills. His parents were given a U.S. flag and his Purple Heart. Afterward, his favorite mariachi band played. Tamayo was cremated and his ashes were spread at ‘a sacred place’ … selected by his parents.
Unfortunately, research failed to reveal what medals L.Cpl. Tamayo was awarded other than the Purple Heart. Apologies to the Tamayo family.
----- A FEW ONLINE POSTS:
“There isn't a day that goes by since your passing that we do not think of you. Tears? I don't we have any left in us. Our family has struggled since your loss, but we take solace in the memories that are embedded in us. Mom and Dad miss you so much as do I. You are always and forever will be in our hearts. Descansa en Paz, hermanito.” — Alejandro Tamayo, Brother
“It's been almost three years since your death little brother. It feels like it was just yesterday when I felt your last hug as you said goodbye to me, your last smile to me as you said ‘don't worry I’ll come home again.’ I didn't want to let go of that moment, never thinking that it would be our last goodbye. I want you to know that i am very proud of all that you did, you proved to all of us that you are a true marine. I want to take this time to thank you for loving me unconditionally and giving me the courage to continue on with my life after your passing. You are my hero and will forever be in my heart. Que dios bendiga tu camino por siempre querido fernie!” — Adriana Zamoyoa
“Fernando, thanks for keeping us safe.” –Angel Munoz
“I will always remember Fernie as a very happy kid who always walked to elementary school with my kids and my mother in law. My heart aches to think that he is gone and that he died for us, he should be having fun with his friends, maybe planning a wedding, but God had other plans for him -- to watch over us from heaven.” — Silvia Gonzalez
“…I hope to see u again one day, I know God wanted u to protect the gates of heaven, and that's why you left...” SEMPER FI, "MARINES" -- From a fellow soldier, former SPC Garcia.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
