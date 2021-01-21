(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars.)
“Hi, I’m Joshua Whittle but call me MD! (because his friends thought he looked like Matt Damon). My family and friends mean the world to me and I would give anything for them. I love going to shows and having fun. I love my job! I am a UNITED STATES MARINE! -- Joshua Whittle”
This circa 2009 MYSPACE post by USMC Lance Corporal Joshua R. Whittle demonstrates how much he enjoyed being a Marine.
Whittle's mother, Fontanan Crystal Matson, said his desire to serve in the Marines sprang from the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City. "I always wanted him to be a fireman," said Matson, but she said he became a "true-blue Marine."
On orders from his USMC recruiter, Whittle received his high school diploma from Columbus Continuation School in Downey and then enlisted as a Marine. He lived in Downey most of his life.
His mother and stepfather moved to Fontana from Downey when Joshua was near the end of high school. He chose to stay in Downey and finish school there, living with another family.
Whittle was based at Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. He was sent to Afghanistan in May of 2009 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Afghanistan’s Helmand Province was an opium-producing region and the scene of fierce fighting with the Taliban.
Three weeks later he was dead, killed by a land mine while supporting combat operations on June 6, 2009.
Friends and family said Whittle enjoyed skateboarding, listening to music, dancing, drawing, being with friends, and writing poems about his feelings. "He was kind-hearted, inspiring, brave, determined, and had a great spirit," friends and family of Whittle said in a statement.
Joshua’s mom said she was out buying a new Marine flag and star for her window when her stepdaughter called to say there was a military man at the door. She knew immediately what had happened.
"I just begged them not to tell me he was dead," Matson said.
"He was an American," said Carl Matson, Whittle's stepfather, who helped raise him. Matson had been in the Army, and when he asked Whittle why he chose the Marines, Whittle responded, "I want the toughest branch." Matson remembers Whittle as a tough young man, but even as a child he was classy and respectful.
"All he wanted to do was be a Marine," said his mom, "and he didn't even get to be one for long… He was here on leave before he left for Afghanistan. He was ready. He’d tell me, ‘don’t cry Mom, I’ll be okay.’ … I was worried but I was also so proud of him. He loved his country.”
Whittle was survived by his mother, Crystal; stepfather, Carl; and grandmother, Shirley. A viewing was held at Miller-Mies Mortuary in Downey. Funeral services took place at Downey First Baptist Church, where Whittle was a member. He was buried in Riverside National Cemetery with full military honors.
Lance Corporal Whittle was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terror Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
