(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars.)
When Marine Lance Corporal and Bronze Star recipient Phillip Baucus was killed by a suicide bomber during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006, this country took notice.
Baucus was the nephew of the longest serving (36 years) U.S. Senator in Montana history, Democrat Max Baucus. Ironically, and sadly, Sen. Baucus voted to authorize the war in Iraq four years earlier. However, in 2006, a few months before his nephew died, he also joined other Democrats in voting to begin a phased redeployment of troops from the war-torn country by the end of the year. Upon hearing of Phillip’s death, the senator “was devastated,” according to various news reports. Then-Senate Majority leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) said, “The boy was like a son to him.”
Perhaps because of his relationship with the senator, Phillip’s death was covered by the New York Times, Houston Chronicle, Washington Post, CBS Online and other broadcast networks, Associated Press, Military Times, Helena Independent Record, USA Today, The National Review, San Bernardino Sun, Palm Springs Desert Sun and a myriad of others too numerous to mention.
Phillip Baucus was born in Helena, Montana on Sept. 24, 1977, the son of John F. and Nina (Craig) Baucus. He attended schools in Helena, graduating from Capital High School in 1995. He attended Arizona and Montana State Universities. He joined the Marines in November, 2002 and took Boot Camp in San Diego.
Prior to deployment, L.Cpl. Baucus married Katharine Taylor, also of Helena. The couple made their home in Rancho Cucamonga; however, Phillip’s Fontana connection is based upon Katharine’s employment as a teacher in Fontana, at both Poplar Elementary School and at last report, Fontana Middle School.
L.Cpl. Baucus died on July 29, 2006 as the result of a roadside suicide bomber. A number of other Marines died and/or were also wounded. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor as a result of his service and actions that day. The Bronze Star medal may be awarded to individuals who, while serving in any capacity with the Armed Forces of the United States in a combat theater, distinguish themselves by heroism, outstanding achievement, or by meritorious service not involving aerial flight. Phillip Baucus met his definition of “heroism,” as indicated by many of the “HERO DIES” headlines reporting his death.
THE FUNERAL for Baucus was unlike those of many other fallen soldiers. A host of distinguished guests sat quietly in the audience, including Sen. Conrad Burns, Lt. Gov. John Bohlinger and U.S. Senate candidate Jon Tester (all of Montana) among others. Two U.S. Army generals sat in the front row.
Under a grove of willow trees planted by his great-grandfather more than a century ago, Phillip Baucus, was laid to rest in a powerful ceremony that included a 21-gun salute and the release of 12 white doves. The ceremony, which lasted nearly two hours, saw friends and family remember Baucus as a dedicated husband and caring member of a family with deep Montana roots.
A Marine Corps burial team opened the service by removing Baucus' flag-draped casket from a silver hearse. Marching in step, they placed the coffin before a somber crowd, estimated at 400, before lifting their white gloves in salute.
"He was a brave Marine who willingly gave his life as a sacrifice that we all might live in freedom, and those in Iraq might someday enjoy democracy," said Pastor Ed Warwick, a family friend.
His brother John stood at the podium and said, "To my brother, I'm going to miss you. You're an excellent man. An excellent soldier. An excellent husband to a great lady. I never saluted my brother. I'm (now) saluting my brother and my friend."
Cpl. Chris Charles, who served as Baucus' fire-team leader during their first tour in Iraq, remembered his best friend. "When I heard the news I cried a lot, and I still do cry," said Charles. "Phillip was my brother and I considered him part of my family."
Sen. Baucus spoke directly to the casket. He told a story about how he brought his wife, Wanda, home to meet the family, and how Phillip Baucus handed her a single wildflower and welcomed her to the ranch.
The previous week, when their nephew's coffin arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Sen. Baucus and his wife were there to greet it. They kissed the casket and tucked a single wildflower under the flag.
"We're here to tell you how much we love you -- how much you mean to us," Sen. Baucus said. "We love you and miss you. You'll always be with us. God bless."
The ceremony opened with a fly-over by a National Guard helicopter supporting a giant American flag.
A Marine Corps honor guard fired a 21-gun salute after "Taps" was played with echoing bugles. A bagpiper played "Amazing Grace" and a stirring rendition of the Pledge of Allegiance was broadcast over loud speakers.
Finally, as the burial detail carried the coffin back to the hearse, the "Marine Corps Hymn" sounded across the grove. Marines in dress blue uniforms released a dozen white doves. The birds flew off into the hills where Baucus grew up.
----- SOMETIME after his death, when Katharine returned to Fontana, her 4th grade class at Poplar Elementary dedicated a more than 6-foot-tall tree donated by Mabel Garza, a fellow teacher, in memory of Phillip, who fought for his country with courage and determination.
“He sacrificed his life to ensure freedom for our children. He was a great man and we will never forget what he did for his family, community and country,” said Katharine.
Lance Corporal Phillip Baucus was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star for Valor, the Combat Action Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Navy Sea Service Deployment Medal, the Iraqi Campaign Medal and the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.