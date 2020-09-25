(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
In 1966, Marine PFC Dominic Corona was a machine gunner in Vietnam.
A few years prior to that, I knew and admired PFC Corona, not as a classmate or friend, but as someone I frequently saw when my parents shopped at the old Shopping Bag food store on Foothill Boulevard where the U-Haul store is now located. Dominic, (or perhaps “Donnie,” see below) as his name tag read, was what was then known as a “box boy,” the guy who bagged your groceries when you checked out, a job I later immensely enjoyed in high school at the old Food Giant where Walmart is now located.
As you can see from his photo, PFC Corona was a rugged looking individual. I was in junior high when he worked there, and as a kid “affectionately” known to his parents as “butterball,” I yearned to be as fit and manly as he. I was not surprised when I learned he became a U.S. Marine.
An extensive article by staff writer Mary Collins in the San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 6, 1966, announcing PFC Corona’s death, is so well written and filled with pertinent information, it is presented here in its entirety. Under his Marine photo in the story is the caption “…no passport home.”
“The third time was not a charm for Marine Pfc. Dominic A. Corona, 19, of Fontana. He went to the grave with the third Purple Heart that would have sent him home.
Dominic, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ettore (Arthur) N. Corona of 17354 Upland Avenue, Fontana, died July 29 in the vicinity of Danang, South Viet Nam (sic).
A telegram to his parents, signed by Gen. Wallace M. Green Jr., Commandant of the Marine Corps, said Dominic died of multiple fragmentation wounds to the body.
No details are known of the battle in which the combat veteran was blasted by hundreds of pieces of wire shreds of a fragmentation grenade.
He had been in Viet Nam since March 14 and was wounded twice by the time April was over. “All I need is one more Purple Heart,” he wrote his brother-in-law, Jerry L. Cameron of 17839 Seville Street. Three Purple Hearts were a passport home.
Dominic was the Corona’s only son, born Aug. 16, 1946 in Wheeling, W. VA. He missed his 20th birthday by less than a month.
He graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in Fontana, went to Fontana High School and the American Barber College in San Bernardino. He was working as a barber in Ontario when he enlisted in the Marines last September. Dominic took his boot training at Camp Pendleton and graduated with outstanding honors. He had been married to Audrey (Penny) Himes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Himes of 8554 Calabash Avenue since January. They last saw each other in March before Dominic shipped to Viet Nam.
He was well known as a catcher for the Little, Colt and Pony leagues in Fontana. Everyone called him Donnie.
A Requiem High Mass is planned at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with burial in Bellevue Mausoleum in Ontario, but no times have been arranged. Dominic will receive a military funeral with Marines from a Pasadena reserve unit acting as pallbearers and firing squad. A Marine escort will meet Dominic’s body when it arrives in the United States and will accompany it through the burial.”
A subsequent S.B. Sun article announced a Rosary was held for PFC Corona at Ingold Chapel in Fontana with a Catholic Mass held the next day at St. Joseph’s. The Reverend John S. Mix officiated.
Not surprisingly, tributes to Donnie continue to this day. The website Wall-of-Faces.org includes the following posts:
From his former wife, Penny Corona Watkins, on Dec. 11, 2015: “Although you were taken from me 39 years ago, you will always have a space in my heart. Loved and never forgotten.”
From a friend, Faye Williams, also on Dec. 11, 2015, whose husband I knew:
“So sorry you didn't come home. Charlie and I used to visit your mom while she was living. I know she enjoyed talking about you to us. I still remember the night you and Charlie left together for Camp Pendleton the night b/4 you guys shipped out to Nam. Marine brothers. Charlie's there now with you. Look for him and tell him I sure miss him! RIP”
From his boyhood friend Bill Lord (SGT., U.S. Army 1966-68) on July 29, 2019:
“It has been 53 years (today) now since you left us. I still think of you often. Remembering good times we had as young boys growing up together in Fontana, Calif. on Upland Avenue. You are still alive deep in my heart.”
From another boyhood friend, Rick Andrews, on Sept. 19, 2017:
“We were the best servers St. Joseph’s ever had, including your bell playing and my Patton handling. Think of you often. Miss you as we all do. You are in my prayers. Rick”
And finally, on May 15, 2017, from fellow Marine, Master Sgt. Humberto:
“We were in different companies in the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines, but we hung together when we were back in the rear, usually bunking in the same hooch. Have never forgotten the day we lost you. Rest in peace, brother … and Semper Fidelis!”
In honor of his service, Corona was awarded three Purple Hearts, the Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.