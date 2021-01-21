(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars.)
Where do we start? This young man was destined for great things before a roadside bomb in Iraq cut short his promising future. Would he be a career Marine? A Congressman? Perhaps even the first Arab/American President! Sadly, we will never know.
Future U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Salem Bachar was born in Chula Vista, CA on June 24, 1985, the son of Faoud and Martha Bachar. He grew up there and was active in sports, participating in wrestling, track and tennis. He also played several musical instruments and enjoyed magic, entertaining both students and faculty at school. He was good academically too, and studied physics in high school.
He graduated from Chula Vista High School in June, 2003. A few months later, on Oct. 14, Bachar joined the Marines.
At some point in his Marine career, he attended the Military Defense Language School, where he studied Arabic. His training enabled him to become a translator and intelligence analyst for the Corps. In addition to English and Arabic, he also spoke Spanish.
Twelve days before his deployment, he married the love of his life, Kristine, during a small backyard ceremony, attended by immediate family members. He and Kristine were trying to save money to buy a home in south Orange County, close to Camp Pendleton. Reports show he was a man deeply in love with his wife and someone who went out of his way to help others.
Bachar served two tours in Iraq. During his first deployment, in August 2004, he was assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based out of Camp Lejeune, N.C.
His second deployment began in January of 2006. At the time of his death, he was assigned to Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, CA.
Prior to deploying, he told Kristine, “…to hope for the best, but expect the worst.”
An online post by a fellow Marine who trained with him in language school confirmed Bachar’s foreboding premonition, writing this:
“…We were putting together a puzzle and talking and you said you didn’t think you were gonna make it back. Last time was too close of a call. I remember you shaking your head and saying you had a bad feeling as all of us do before we leave … we both shrugged it off…”
On April 17th, 2006, a memorial was held at Camp Fallujah Chapel of Hope for Bachar and the other Marines killed in the April 12 roadside attack that took his life while operating in Al Anbar Province.
Approximately 200 Marines, sailors and soldiers attended the memorial. Before the service, many lined up to hand-write messages to Bachar. “Cpl. Bachar, you always had a smile and a joke even at the worst of times,” one message read.
Bachar’s death was especially hard and unexpected for the Marines and sailors who worked closely with him.
“He chose to make a difference with his life, first by becoming a Marine, second by putting himself in danger, and finally by becoming a memory to those that knew him,” said Cpl. Adam G. Wanjon, a friend of Bachar and fellow intelligence analyst. “I will carry the memory of him in my heart until the day we meet again.”
Col. Peter H. Devlin, assistant chief of staff for Bachar’s battalion, never expected to lose one of his intelligence Marines. “Today is very difficult for me,” said Devlin. “He was an absolute pleasure to work with, and it was an honor to get to know him and to serve with him.”
And finally, a post from his wife Kristine:
"My Dearest Salem, I am so thankful that we had the opportunity to share our lives together. It's been SO difficult without you baby. I miss everything about you. Like I told you many times, I'm so proud of you. There has been a hole left in my heart and will be filled when we meet again. Like you always told me, this is not goodbye .... but see you later. I love you honey. Kristine”
At the time of his death, in addition to Kristine, who lived in Fontana, Bashar was survived by his parents, Fouad and Martha, and two twin sisters. He was buried at Rosehill Memorial Park in Whittier on April 22, 2006. In his honor, the City of Chula Vista named a street after him, as Fontana did with Vietnam casualties.
Lance Corporal Bachar was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
