(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
Please allow me to speak in the first person for a bit.
Patrick Lynn Basile was born on June 29, 1949. He was a classmate and friend of mine; he having graduated from Fontana High School in 1967, I in 1968.
Pat enlisted in the Marines on July 17, 1968, one month almost to the day of my graduation, and quickly rose up through the ranks, earning his Sergeant stripes in less than a year. His specialty was Rifleman. He served with the 3rd Marines Amphibious Force, 1st Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, H S Company.
Pat died in Vietnam on July 11, 1969 at the young age of 20, in what may best be described as tragic circumstances.
I clearly remember hearing of his death. In my era, as in World War II, almost every young man who was not deferred went into the service. Most of us enlisted, as did Pat. When we heard of Pat’s death, a story circulated that he was inspecting his troops “in the bush” (combat area), and the rifle of one his fellow Marines discharged, killing him.
Rumor among my buddies and I circulated that being shot by another Marine was intentional. It wasn’t until I began this research that at least part of our suspicions were confirmed.
Records show “Basile experienced a traumatic event which resulted in loss of life on July 11, 1969. This occurred in or around South Vietnam, Quang Nam province. Recorded circumstances attributed to: ‘Died through non-hostile action, accidental homicide.’” (“Accidental homicide:” an oxymoron if ever there was one.) (Source: Honorstates.org)
Pat lived at 9186 Elwood here in town. The San Bernardino Sun newspaper article announcing his death said, “Basile, a native of Fontana, graduated from Fontana High School in 1967 after winning recognition in both football and baseball. He was also a member of the school’s student council and was a class representative in his sophomore, junior and senior years … During his service overseas, Basile participated in several major engagements with the enemy and earned several merit awards.”
Those awards included the Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Marine Corps Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal
Pat was survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tony Basile; his brother Chris; paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Frank Basile; and maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Rudd, all of Fontana.
Pat’s name is memorialized on a plaque outside the FOHI auditorium in the quad area as well as on the Washington D.C. Vietnam Memorial, Panel 21w, Line 98. Pat’s funeral services were held on Saturday, July 19, 1969 at the First Methodist Church. I planned to attend; however, I just could not bring myself to do so, knowing that I soon would most likely be in the service. Arrangements were handled by Ingold Chapel. My friend Pat is buried in Green Acres in Bloomington, where I have paid my respects to him a number of times.
