(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars.)
United States Navy Ensign and deck officer Robert Logan Von Lehe, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert H. Von Lehe of Fontana, died during World War II.
He was officially reported missing when his plane failed to return from a routine training flight on Oct. 2, 1942, somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. His parents were notified of his death in a telegram from the Navy Department and in a letter from James Flatley, his commanding officer.
Ensign Von Lehe was a member of what Lt. Commander Flatley referred to as “The Grim Reapers…the most feared squadron of fighting planes in this war.” The squadron adopted the motto, “Mow ‘em Down” and used the Grim Reaper as its insignia.
Von Lehe was born in Corvallis, OR in 1921. He came to Fontana with his parents in 1930 and lived at 290 Juniper Street. He graduated from Fontana Junior High, Chaffey High School and Chaffey Junior College. While in junior college, he was a member of the Engineers club and he completed the civil aeronautics course, after which he received his private pilot’s license. After junior college graduation, he enlisted in the Naval Air Corps.
Von Lehe first trained in Long Beach and was then transferred to the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, FL, where he received his Navy wings and a commission as an ensign in the Naval Reserves. Eventually he was activated and deployed overseas.
The San Bernardino County Sun newspaper reported that Von Lehe was:
“…one of the most popular of the younger set of the community, (and) he was a charter member of the Fontana Boys Band, a member of the Fontana Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts, a leader among 4H club members, a member of the Fontana Community Church and the Young People’s Society. He was the winner of the school award by the American Legion upon his graduation from junior high school.”
A memorial service was held for Von Lehe at Fontana Community Church on Oct. 19, 1942. His name is also engraved on the monument to the WWII missing at the Honolulu National Memorial Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.