(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
United States Army Corps of Engineers PFC Paul G. Garcia was 19 years old when he was killed in a tragic non-battle related accident on Oct. 21, 1945, just two months after World War II hostilities with Japan ended.
A contemporary news article that was published in the San Bernardino County Sun on Nov. 7, 1945 said:
“PFC Pau (sic) G. Garcia of Fontana was among those killed when a Japanese land mine in the Naha area of Okinawa brought death to three enlisted members of an Eighth Air Force engineering unit, the War Department announced yesterday, according to the United Press. Five other servicemen were wounded. One of the victims, the United Press said, was souvenir hunting when he found an odd-looking box he mistook for a Japanese telephone. He pulled a lever, which detonated the mine.”
Garcia was born in McNary, AZ. A 1944 enlistment record indicated he enlisted in Los Angeles as a Private on July 8, 1944 “for the duration of the war or other emergency plus six months, subject to the discretion of the President or otherwise subject to law.” He was single, had completed two years of high school, and as a civil occupation he was in an “unskilled non-process occupation in manufacturing.”
Garcia was not assigned to any specific branch of the military upon enlistment, although he was a member of the Army when he died.
For his service, PFC Garcia was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or the War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.