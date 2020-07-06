(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the 44 men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars. Beginning publication on Memorial Day weekend and ending on Veterans Day, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the families of these men, our true Fontana heroes.)
United States Army Major Frederick Clarence Stewart was born on Aug. 20, 1910 in Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin.
He died one week short of his 34th birthday, on August 12, 1944 at an Army field hospital in Patterson, Ohio following a short illness. He is considered a casualty of World War II.
Although he held a high rank in the Army, few records were found of his deployments. Records do indicate, however, that on May 1, 1944, he was commissioned a Warrant Officer, but Major is not a rank within warrant officers and numerous death announcements classify him as a Major in the Army.
A later news article said he entered the Army in 1931 at March Field with the first wing headquarters. In 1940, he went to Alaska in the adjutant general’s department. In November 1943, he was assigned to Patterson Field, where he was chief of the records department for the adjutant general.
Major Stewart was the son of George Stewart, who died in 1923, and Mary Ann Housel Stewart Lily Green, who passed away in 1958.
One military record said Frederick Stewart was the husband of Louise Ida Guse Stewart, who passed away in 1990, while a more contemporary and probably more accurate obituary in the San Bernardino Sun said Stewart was married to Mrs. Barbara Stewart. Both records indicate that Major Stewart had a son, Robert Eugene Stewart, who passed away in 2000 at the age of 67. Robert was 11 when his father died.
News reports regarding his burial were plentiful; however, no photos of Stewart were found. One S.B. Sun article, entitled “In The Shadows,” said “Full military funeral services for Major Fred C. Stewart, U.S. Army of Fontana, will be held at 3 p.m. today (Aug.18, 1944) at the Fontana Community Church. Interment will be in Montecito Memorial Park, with the Ingold Funeral Home in charge.” Stewart was eventually laid to rest in the “Dreamland” section of Montecito Memorial Park.
Another longer article, entitled “Body of Young Fontana Officer Brought Home With Honor Guard,” said “Escorted by an Army guard in charge of a captain (sic), the body of Major Fred C. Stewart, prominent Fontana young officer, today was being brought home for a full military funeral.” Continuing, the article said his body would be received by his sister, Mrs. George Tilt of 802 Palmetto Avenue, Fontana. And finally, another news report said all the pall bearers at Stewart’s funeral were all Army officers.
Major Stewart attended Fontana schools and graduated from Chaffey High School, where all Fontana youth attended before Fontana High School was built.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War or the War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
