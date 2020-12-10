(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars.)
The World War II Murray family story is one of honorable service to country and much heartbreak.
This writer believes, based on 1940s era news reports, that Army Air Corps Lt. Donald Murray is related by marriage to former Fontana City Clerk and Councilwoman Patricia Murray. Donald Murray was also the brother of long-time Fontana resident and also a WWII pilot, Leo V. Murray.
On or about Oct. 23-25, 1941, with the U.S. in a pre-war footing, Fontanan Donald M. Murray, son of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice J. Murray who lived at 529 Boyle Avenue, was classified 1A by the Colton draft board and notified to report for military duty on Nov. 7, 1941, exactly one month to the day prior to the Dec. 7 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Records indicate Murray enlisted voluntarily in October, right before the beginning of the United States’ involvement in World War II.
News reports regarding his training are sketchy at best; however it appears he took basic training at Shaw Field and advanced training at Turner Field (states unknown). He was also a cadet at Hendricks Field, FL, took primary pilot training at Maxwell Field, AL and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. on Nov. 10, 1942, followed by promotion to 1st Lt. in the Army Air Corps, where he piloted a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber assigned to the 379th Bomb Group, 526th Squadron out of Great Britain.
Sometime in February 1944, the San Bernardino County Sun newspaper reported that Lt. Murray was missing in action after a raid on Sept. 16, 1943, in France. Upon receiving such notice, Murray’s father was quoted in the paper as saying, “We received the official announcement that our son is missing, but we have faith that he is still alive and became a prisoner in France.”
Unfortunately, very soon after earning his Oak Leaf Cluster Air medal for participating in 15 raids over enemy territory, and unbeknownst to the Murray family, on Sept. 16, 1943, Lt. Murray and nine other crewman were killed in action while piloting the Flying Fortress over France when their B-17 was struck by a bomb dropped from another B-17 in the formation. There were no survivors and Lt. Murray’s body was never recovered. Murray was killed by what we now call “friendly fire.”
Other websites also list this as the cause of death, citing Missing Air Crew Report (MACR) 1348. Confusingly though, some sites list both an errant bomb AND enemy AAA fire (anti-aircraft fire), and it is possible both contributed to the loss of Lt. Murray’s bomber and its gallant crew. Further research is needed.
Lt. Murray was also posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. In fact, the San Bernardino Sun ran a headline on March 5, 1944, declaring, “RITES HONOR FONTANA WAR HERO.” The story announced that Lt. Murray’s father, Maurice J. Murray, would stand in for his deceased son as the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters was presented to the Murray family. Lt. Murray was also posthumously awarded the WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Army presidential Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign ribbon,
Meanwhile, his younger brother Leo was in Corpus Christi, Texas completing his training as an ensign in the U.S. Navy. Leo eventually became a Navy dive bomber pilot and participated in the Palau and Philippine Islands campaign. Although Leo survived the war, shortly after Donald’s death, tragedy and heartbreak again struck the Murray family when Donald and Leo’s father was killed instantly when the car in which he was riding was struck by a Southern Pacific train.
For more airplane/mission details, see http://www.8thafhs.org and search for mission date 1943-09-16.
Note: Several Find-a-Grave entries for crew members note a death date of Aug. 12, 1945, but that was the date they were declared dead for legal and insurance reasons, and the cause of death is given as "an aerial bomb from an enemy fighter," an act some call an “omission/whitewashing of the fact they were killed by American bombs dropped out of formation.”
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
