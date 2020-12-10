(Presented here is the next installment in a continuing series of the Fontana Honor Roll’s recognition and appreciation for the men from Fontana who gave their lives in service to their country in foreign wars.)
Master Sgt. Emmet E. Smith, 25, son of Mr. Frank R. Smith and Mrs. Retta Foster Moyer Smith, prominent residents of Fontana who lived on Whittram Street, died Jan. 15, 1943 at the Letterman General Hospital, San Francisco, after being ill for four months.
Smith came to Fontana in 1927 and attended Fontana schools, graduating from Chaffey High School in the Class of 1935. He was a member of the Army Air Corps, enlisting in 1936 with the ferry command at Long Beach. He was a native of Allen County, Ohio. He had resided in Fontana since 1926, where he was a member of Fontana Community Church.
Survivors included his parents, two brothers, James and Andrew Smith of Fontana, and his two grandfathers, Daniel E. Smith of Fontana and James Moyer of Lima, Ohio.
Initially, a San Bernardino Sun article on Dec. 23, 1942, stated:
“The many friends of Sgt. Emmet Smith will be glad to know that his condition is much improved and that he expects to leave the hospital sometime in January. He has been seriously ill in Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco. He is a meteorologist with the Army Air Force and has reached the rank of Master Sgt.”
Unfortunately, Master Sgt. Smith died from his illness just 24 days after that article was published.
Military funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, 1943 at the Fontana Community Church. The Rev. John A. MacDonald, pastor of that church, assisted by Chaplain L. F. Milner of March Field, officiated at the services. Mrs. Ronald Ingold, accompanied by Mrs. Katherine Forbes, sang "America the Beautiful" and "Lead Kindly Light."
Special services at the graveside in Rialto Park cemetery were conducted by Sergeant Mayo of March Field, who headed the honorary firing squad and salute. The flag covering the casket was folded and presented to the family. A military escort accompanied the body from the church to the cemetery. Officers and enlisted men from March Field conducted graveside services. The firing squad gave a three-volley salute, after which taps were sounded. A color guard representing the Fontana American Legion Post, including E. G. Herber and W. O. Evans, posted colors at both the church and the cemetery. Pallbearers were Leo Theriault, Royce Chamblis, J. M. Glines, C. W. Harlow, Charles W. Lindell and S. L. Virene. The Ingold Funeral Home of Rialto was in charge of arrangements.
Master Sgt. Smith was a meteorologist with the Army Air Force. He attended weather forecaster’s school at Fort Monmouth, N.J., followed by assignment to Fort Patterson, Ohio, in 1937. He was then stationed at March Field in Riverside County before he was sent to San Diego. Master Sgt. Smith earned the WWII Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, an Army Presidential Unit Citation, and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
(As always, Bill Freeman would appreciate hearing from you if you have more information regarding any of the Fontanans killed in WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War or War on Terror. He may be contacted at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.)
