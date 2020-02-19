The City of Fontana recently honored the Public Works Department's three Employees of the Year for 2019.
Public Works Director Keith Kramer recognized these employees during the Feb. 11 City Council meeting:
• Maintenance Services Crew Chief Jerry Stinson -- Operations Division
• Maintenance Services Crew Chief Eddie Espinoza -- Support Services Division
• Landscape Technician Michael Springer -- Parks and Landscape Division
"All of these gentlemen have displayed a high degree of value and asset to the department," Kramer said.
Every year, one employee from each division is selected by the Public Works Department's management team for consistently demonstrating a high degree of job knowledge and reliability while exercising daily assignments, Kramer said.
Stinson originally started with the department as an equipment operator in 2004. After working on a variety of crews, he was promoted to crew chief in 2017 and is currently assigned to overseeing the many activities of the wastewater collection system maintenance crew.
Espinoza began his career with the department in 2007 as a maintenance worker and has since received many promotions. He is now the crew chief in the Support Services Division.
Springer was hired by the city in 2007. His typical duties include performing landscape inspections and irrigation control maintenance, and he also oversees city's Tree City Program.
