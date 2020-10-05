A Fontana house was heavily damaged by a fire on the night of Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
There were no reports of injuries.
The fire erupted at a single story single family structure in the 16000 block of Slover Avenue in the southwestern area of the city, the Fire Department said on Twitter.
Later, the Fire Department provided an update on Twitter, saying: "Slover IC reporting fire knocked down, primary search clear. Crews transitioning overhaul."
No additional information was immediately available.
