Fontana investigators arrested a 36-year-old Bloomington man on multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a woman, felony evading, and grand theft auto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 1 at about 9:40 a.m., Fontana Station deputies responded to a reported disturbance near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Santa Ana Avenue in Bloomington. The reporting party told dispatch the victim was being followed by a man, later identified as Mark Fannin, who was later found to be the victim’s former boyfriend.
Through investigation, deputies determined that Fannin allegedly violently assaulted the victim and drove her away from the area against her will.
When he slowed for a nearby traffic control device, the victim escaped by jumping out of the moving vehicle and ran for help. Fannin continued to follow her but eventually left the area. The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.
Later that day, deputies assigned to the Fontana Station Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) located Fannin driving a vehicle around Vine Street and 3rd Street in the city of Riverside. Fannin suddenly drove away. Deputies attempted a traffic stop and Fannin failed to yield, resulting in a vehicle pursuit.
Fannin entered the 91 Freeway and travelled east in the westbound lanes, which caused deputies to discontinue the pursuit for the safety of the public.
Fannin’s vehicle was later found abandoned on the side of the freeway near the 14th Street offramp.
Through investigation, deputies determined Fannin was likely headed to the victim’s work to try to locate her. Fannin fled the area, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.
Over the next 10 days, investigators from the Fontana Station continued to search for Fannin.
On June 10, deputies from the Chino Hills Station found him during an unrelated call for service near the area of Butterfield Ranch Road and Brookwood Lane.
Fannin was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case earlier in the month, as well as additional arrest warrants for domestic violence and receiving stolen property from the counties of Riverside and Orange. During his arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of narcotics and a firearm. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.