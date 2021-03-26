Fontana Sheriff's Department investigators have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl during an incident earlier this month, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 9 at 1:34 a.m., a reporting party called the Sheriff's Department regarding a runaway juvenile, a resident of the unincorporated county area of Rialto.
When deputies arrived at the home, they contacted a 16-year-old girl who disclosed she met a man over her social media platform. After exchanging nude photos and sexual messages, the suspect convinced the victim to meet him in person.
The suspect parked his vehicle near her home, and the victim climbed out of a window of her home and entered the suspect's car. While inside the car, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim, the Sheriff's Department said.
Investigators from the Fontana Sheriff’s Department's Criminal Investigations Division were able to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle. Investigators verified the suspect's residences and executed several searches and an arrest warrant.
On March 25, the suspect, identified as Guadalupe Castillo-Orozco, was taken into custody at his residence in Loma Linda. He was charged with lewd acts with a child, illegal communication with a minor, and forcible penetration with a foreign object.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Fontana Sheriff’s Station, Criminal Investigations Division, Deputy Sonia Olivas at (909) 356-6727. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
