In the early 2000s, Fontana was ranked as one of fastest growing cities in the entire nation.
In the ensuing years, Fontana's explosive population growth rate has subsided considerably, but Fontana is still the 19th largest city in California.
A recent report by WalletHub entitled “Fastest-Growing Cities in America” listed Fontana No. 152 nationally.
"To determine where the fastest local economic growth has occurred in the U.S., WalletHub compared 515 cities of varying population sizes based on 17 key measures of both growth and decline over a period of seven years," said Adam McCann, a financial writer for WalletHub, a personal finance website. "Our data set ranges from population growth to unemployment rate decrease to growth in regional GDP per capita."
Fort Myers, Fla. was named the fastest-growing city in the nation, WalletHub said.
The fastest-growing cities in Southern California (and their national rank overall), according to WalletHub, are: No. 13, Chino; No. 18, Irvine; No. 28, Indio; No. 29, Santa Clarita; No. 46, Ontario; No. 79, Chino Hills; No. 92, Chula Vista; No. 94, Temecula; No. 99, Murrieta; No. 107, Hesperia; and No. 116, Corona. San Bernardino was listed at No. 187.
(See the full report at https://wallethub.com/edu/fastest-growing-cities/7010)
According to estimates released by the California Department of Finance, Fontana had a population of 213,000 as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Fontana remains the second-largest city in San Bernardino County (behind San Bernardino) and the third-largest city in the Inland Empire (Riverside is No. 1).
However, city leaders are anticipating that Fontana will overtake San Bernardino and become the most populous city in the county when the 2020 U.S. Census is completed.
----- HERE are the most populous cities in California, according to the Department of Finance:
1. Los Angeles -- 4,010,684
2. San Diego -- 1,430,489
3. San Jose -- 1,049,187
4. San Francisco -- 897,806
5. Fresno -- 545,769
6. Sacramento -- 510,931
7. Long Beach -- 472,217
8. Oakland -- 433,697
9. Bakersfield -- 392,756
10. Anaheim -- 357,325
11. Santa Ana -- 335,052
12. Riverside -- 328,155
13. Stockton -- 318,522
14. Irvine -- 281,707
15. Chula Vista -- 272,202
16. Fremont -- 234,220
17. San Bernardino -- 217,946
18. Modesto -- 222,335
19. Fontana -- 213,000
20. Moreno Valley -- 208,838.
