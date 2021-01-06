As the coronavirus crisis rages at the start of 2021, Fontana finds itself in the middle of one of the nation's worst hot spots for COVID-19 cases.
As of Jan. 6, Fontana had a total of 28,653 cases since the pandemic began, with the majority of those cases occurring in the past two months, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
The county said that 158 Fontana residents have died from the disease.
Fontana has the second-highest totals of both cases and deaths of any city in the county. The City of San Bernardino had 30,215 cases and 237 deaths as of Jan. 6.
The recent COVID-19 spike has caused immense suffering throughout the local area.
In fact, San Bernardino County has the sixth-highest number of cases of any county in the entire United States, with more than 214,000, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Los Angeles County has the most cases in the U.S. with more than 840,000, while Riverside County has the eighth-highest number with more than 200,000, Johns Hopkins University said.
Health officials, worried about the substantial increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions, continue to plead with residents to follow the oft-repeated health guidelines and comply with the resulting stay-at-home orders which have been implemented by the state.
"As COVID-19 continues its spread, we all must remain vigilant," the county said in a statement. "The changes we have had to make to routines and daily life are extremely hard, but we must stop the spread with all the steps we have learned over the last year -- wearing a mask; distancing; washing our hands and getting tested."
There are two testing sites available on weekdays in Fontana: Jack Bulik Center, 16581 Filbert Street, and the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Testing is free and does not require insurance. Testing is available by appointment only by visiting sbcovid19.com.
