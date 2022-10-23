Halloween isn’t a scary time for Fontana residents. In fact, a new report says Fontana is a fantastic city for frightful fun.
Fontana is ranked No. 5 in the entire nation in a list of “Best Places to Celebrate Halloween — 2022 Edition” compiled by SmartAsset, a financial technology company.
“The Halloween season is upon us once again, which means it's time for decorations, costumes, and of course, candy. But it’s not going to come cheap — your favorite sweets could cost a whopping 30 percent more than years past,” said Alia Ervin, a representative of SmartAsset.
“However, while inflation may be on the minds of many, there are other factors to consider when it comes to celebrating Halloween. In a new study, SmartAsset compared 146 cities across topics related to family friendliness, safety, weather, and festiveness to uncover the best places to celebrate Halloween.”
The report said that North Las Vegas, NV was the top Halloween city, followed by Henderson, NV and Gilbert, AZ. Chula Vista, CA was No. 4 nationally and No. 1 in California, just ahead of Fontana.
SmartAsset gave this analysis of why Fontana is such a spectacular spot for Halloween happiness:
“Roughly 22 percent of the population in Fontana, California is 14 and younger (14th-highest overall). For those celebrating Halloween virtually, Fontana has the fourth-highest percentage of households with Internet access (about 97 percent). Meanwhile, for those celebrating outside, Fontana ranks in the top 25 cities for both its violent crime and property crime rates (308 and 1,156 per 100,000 residents, respectively).”
The report said that Fontana had a “Family Friendliness Score” of 90.37 out of 100.
The city also had a “Safety Score of 59.38,” a “Halloween Weather Score” of 87.21, and a “Candy and Costumes Index” of 66.67.
The City of Fontana annually hosts popular Halloween-related events at various locations. This year’s excitement will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Don Day Center, Jessie Turner Center, and Cypress Center.
Other Inland Empire cities ranked on SmartAsset’s list were Moreno Valley (No. 8 in the nation), Rancho Cucamonga (No. 12), Ontario (No. 20), and Riverside (No. 21).
The full report, including key findings, methodology, and an infographic, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/data-studies/best-places-to-celebrate-halloween-in-2022
