The Fontana Kiwanis Club gave out several scholarships to Fontana Unified School District graduates.
Here are the scholarship winners:
Jurupa Hills High School: Valeria Gutierez and Rodrigo Alcaraz
Kaiser High School: Ashley Lozana and Fabiola Ramirez
Fontana A.B. Miller High School: Katherine Rodriguez and Alizbet Pineda
Fontana High School: Karen Martinez-Sanders and Michael Reynoso
Summit High School: Victor Rodriquez and Mao Wang
Birch Continuation High School: Archangel Jesus Delgado
In addition, the special Koehler Memorial Scholarship was awarded this year to Jennifer Gonzalez of Kaiser High School.
