Pat Lehman, a long time member of the Kiwanis Club of Fontana, was awarded the CNH, California - Nevada - Hawaii, "Club Newsletter Award" at the District Convention held in Sparks, Nevada on Aug. 11.
CNH is one of 49 districts of Kiwanis International's worldwide service organizations with more than 600,000 members.
"I was surprised that I won out of 400 clubs throughout the three states,” she said. “While working for the Fontana Herald News and the City of Fontana, I learned layout and design work.”
Anyone interested in the Kiwanis Club of Fontana or would like to see newsletters can visit http://www.fontanakiwanis.org.
