The Fontana Kiwanis Club participated in the National Day of Prayer in Fontana recently.
Members of the club gathered at the Miller Park Amphitheater for the annual event.
The National Day of Prayer is a day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the U.S. Congress, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation".
