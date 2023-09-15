A program entitled “Mental Health Matters” will be presented in Fontana on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Steelworkers Auditorium inside the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
This free community event, which is coordinated by the Kiwanis Club of Fontana, is dedicated to raising awareness about mental health and wellness, especially for young people.
There will be informative speakers, live entertainment, giveaways, and vendor tables with free information.
For more information, visit www.fontanakiwanis.org.
