Fontana’s city leaders have big plans for the downtown area.
In the short term, they are looking forward to the construction of a parking structure near Miller Park, along with the re-opening of the building that was previously known as Center Stage Theater. Now called Stage Red, in honor of rock star Sammy Hagar, the entertainment venue is scheduled to be fully renovated and open on March 9, 2024.
In the long term, the city wants to completely transform the look of downtown, closing part of Sierra Avenue to vehicles and instead creating a walking area for people to eat, shop, and enjoy performances.
This ultimate goal will likely take many years to fully implement, but some members of the City Council said they are on the right path thanks to their approval of the Downtown Core Project during the meeting on July 25. The vote on the proposal was 3-1, with Councilmember Jesse Sandoval voting “no.” Councilmember Phillip Cothran abstained because he owns property in the area.
Councilmember Peter Garcia said local residents want the downtown area to be a gathering place for restaurants and entertainment so that they won’t have to drive to other cities.
“Each meeting, we keep moving in that direction by approving different steps in the process to make our revitalized downtown a reality, and we just did that tonight as well,” Garcia said. “So I am confident that we are doing what the community wants when we are putting an emphasis on our downtown area and investing resources and time to make that happen for us.”
Providing more housing opportunities is another key component, officials said.
Alejandro Rico, an associate planner for the city, said that the feedback he has received for the downtown proposal has been generally positive.
After posting a web survey, “it was a pleasant surprise that we received a few hundred responses online from people who wanted to see activity in downtown,” Rico said.
He added that it was important to note that the city will not be taking away anybody’s homes or businesses — which had been a common concern — as a result of this plan.
----- IN A STAFF REPORT, Rico said the Downtown Core Project will include the area bounded by Foothill Boulevard to the north, Juniper Avenue to the west, Mango Avenue to the east, and Randall Avenue to the south.
He said the city wants to increase residential density and promote walkability by:
• Encouraging supportive commercial development and entertainment uses
• Creating a local and regional destination
In order to accomplish this, there must be new development standards and design and architectural regulations:
• New development would be required to comply with new “form-based code” district development standards;
• Design guidelines would further define the desired character and image of development;
• The city would address a variety of development regulations, including building facades, roofs, signs, mechanical equipment, landscaping, lighting, plazas, pedestrian walkways and courtyards, and parking.
----- THE END RESULT would include the formation of the Sierra Avenue Pedestrian Plaza, Rico said.
The goal is to ultimately close a quarter-mile portion of Sierra to vehicular traffic to enhance pedestrian experience and promote walkability, he said.
Phase 1:
• Reduce travel lanes on Sierra from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction;
• Convert Wheeler Avenue to a one-way northbound street;
• Convert Nuevo Avenue to a one-way southbound street.
Phase 2:
• Close Sierra between Arrow Boulevard and Orange Way to vehicular traffic for the pedestrian plaza.
----- SANDOVAL voted against the downtown proposal because he said that residents need more information about the project.
“I went to the Planning Commission meeting a couple of weeks ago, and there were several people there who didn’t know what was going on, and they’re actually residents here,” he said during comments at the end of the meeting.
“That’s a red flag right there. That’s telling me that the message isn’t getting out there to the community about what’s going on in downtown. We need to make sure that they’re aware of what’s going on because if we want to move forward on whatever we’re doing, we need that community support.”
Mayor Acquanetta Warren disputed the idea that the community is not being informed adequately.
“We have Mayor Monday (online message to residents), we have our newsletter that comes out every week, and there is always information about downtown. I cannot go anywhere in this great city… that people aren’t asking, ‘What is going on with downtown?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.