A 27-year-old Fontana man was arrested for allegedly engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with three teenage girls, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 11, officers from the Redlands Police Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail, conducted a joint investigation into the alleged pimping and pandering of three female juvenile victims in the 7500 block of Citrus Avenue.
During the investigation, detectives identified Samuel Delcid as the suspect, and he was arrested and booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
Delcid was charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14 and under and oral copulation of a child 14 and under, and his bail was set at $200,000, the Sheriff's Department said. On Sept. 14, Delcid posted bond and was released from custody.
Persons who have any information regarding this case or may have been a victim are urged to contact Detective Jonathan Cavender at the Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.