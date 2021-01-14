A 57-year-old Fontana man was arrested on child pornography charges on Jan. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Fontana P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Francisco Monterrey was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet.
A search warrant was served at Monterrey’s residence in the 8200 block of Cherry Avenue, and detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Monterrey was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Police said Monterrey used the following screen names to communicate with other people:
Facebook: Kiko2718
Kik: Choix9
WhatsApp: Franny
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
