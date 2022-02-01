The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office has filed felony charges against a 63-year-old Fontana man in connection with an incident which took place in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On that day, William Polson, who is a convicted sex offender and a registrant on California Megan’s Law, allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old minor in the 200 block of West Foothill Boulevard.
During the incident, the victim was able to alert a nearby family member as Polson fled the scene. Rialto P.D. officers responded to the location and detained Polson as he attempted to leave the area. Polson was taken into custody without incident and later transported to West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for booking.
He is being held on the charge of indecent exposure with a prior conviction, on $200,000 bail.
Police are requesting that anyone who may have information related to any other incident involving Polson contact the Rialto P.D. at (909) 820-2550. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932200262.
