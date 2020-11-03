A 27-year-old man from Fontana was arrested after he allegedly posed as a 16-year-old to communicate online with female juveniles, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Oct. 28, detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force were contacted by investigators from Grapevine, Texas regarding a 12-year-old female victim who had been contacted on Snapchat. The victim was sent an unsolicited, vulgar sexual photograph.
The investigation revealed the Snapchat user was Edgar Carrizalez, who had an address in the 9300 block of Kempster Avenue. ICAC detectives conducted a parole search at Carrizalez’ residence.
Detectives said Carrizalez was using the following social media platforms: Snapchat; Frog - What’s Up Friend; Kik; Discord; Spotafriend - Meet Teens App; and Tiktok.
Carrizalez would often use the screen names Kekid45 and Kyleyou1 to communicate with the girls, police said.
Additionally, ICAC detectives discovered Carrizalez was allegedly in possession of child pornography on his electronic devices.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims in this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the ICAC Task Force at: HKOUROUBACALIS@FONTANA.ORG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.