A young Fontana man was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a woman and a 13-year-old girl, in addition to allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Back on Dec. 13 of last year, Aaron Cardenas, 24, was identified as a suspect in a reported rape in Fontana, police said. During the investigation, it was determined that Cardenas allegedly sexually assaulted a female adult who had developmental disabilities.
On Dec. 14, Cardenas was charged with rape by force, sodomy by force, and sexual penetration with force.
Then earlier this month, Fontana P.D. detectives learned about an investigation by the Torrance Police Department involving a report of sexual abuse of a minor. The investigation revealed incidents of sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl allegedly occurred on multiple occasions in Torrance and Fontana.
Cardenas has used social media platforms including Instagram to communicate with the alleged victim and falsely represent his age and appearance as a minor, police said. An Instagram account believed to be used by Cardenas was located with the username “air_enn”.
On Jan. 14, Cardenas was arrested on a charge of lewd acts with a minor. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center, along with a bail enhancement.
Detectives are seeking any information related to potential additional victims.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective A. Davis at the Fontana P.D.: adavis@fontana.org, Desk: (909) 854-8152.
