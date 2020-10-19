A 23-year-old Fontana man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a person at a party on Oct. 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies learned about the incident when they received a report that a stabbing victim was at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. The victim sustained several stab wounds, including a large cut across his entire chest, which penetrated the muscle.
Through investigation and interviews, it was determined the victim was stabbed at a gathering in the 2100 block of W. Ogden Street in Muscoy.
The suspect was identified as Cesar Flores, who was located and brought to Central Station for questioning. He was later booked at Central Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder, and his bail was set at $1 million.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about this crime is urged to contact Central Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.