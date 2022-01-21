A Fontana man was arrested on several charges after he allegedly walked into a residence in Rancho Cucamonga, started a fire, and stole a dog, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 19 at about 5:17 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a residential fire with suspicious circumstances in the 9900 block of Placer Street. The victim was not home at the time of the incident.
When confronted by witnesses, the suspect, 34-year-old Joshua Cordova, allegedly attempted to steal the victim's vehicle in addition to the dog.
Cordova allegedly pointed a handgun at the witnesses and threatened to harm them, and then he fled the scene on foot.
Deputies located Cordova walking north on Hermosa Avenue, south of Foothill Boulevard. After a short foot pursuit, deputies took Cordova into custody. Cordova resisted arrest, and spat on a deputy's face, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies allegedly recovered a black BB gun, which resembled a real handgun, on Cordova's person.
Deputies returned the unharmed dog to the victim.
Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department personnel responded to the apartment and extinguished the fire. The fire caused severe damage to the primary victim's residence and smoke damage to surrounding residences.
Cordova is on active parole supervision from the California Department of Corrections.
Deputies arrested Cordova and booked him at West Valley Detention Center, where he was being held without bail on charges of burglary, resisting arrest with violence, arson, grand theft auto, and criminal threats.
If anyone has information pertinent to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.’s Detective Bureau at (909) 477-2800. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
