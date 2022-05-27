A 44-year-old Fontana man was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and communicating with minors for a sexual purpose, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Francisco Javier Rangel was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
Rangel was also allegedly communicating with juvenile females on Facebook and dating application Meet24. His Facebook username was “Frankrangel77” and his Meet24 username was “Frank trades pics.”
On May 26, a search warrant was served at a residence in the 13600 block of Cherokee Court. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices and located evidence relating to the crimes, police said.
Rangel was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.