A 54-year-old Fontana man has been arrested for allegedly making criminal threats to a church and school in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 16, security personnel for Abundant Living Fellowship Church reported that Richard Taylor allegedly sent a criminal threat to security, via a text message. The threat included an indirect reference to the United Christian Academy, which operates a Pre-K-12 school campus on the property, the Sheriff's Department said.
The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department initiated an investigation, and Taylor was taken into custody at his residence in Fontana. The suspect was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
