A Fontana man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a road rage incident on the Interstate 10 Freeway which resulted in major injuries to another driver on Nov. 11, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Robert Michael Jackson, 53, was taken into custody on Nov. 12 on suspicion of attempted murder, battery with serious bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon — not firearm, the CHP said in a news release.
The altercation took place the previous day at about 5:37 p.m., when both parties were traveling eastbound on I-10, west of Etiwanda Avenue. For reasons still under investigation, the drivers became agitated with one another and were involved in a road rage incident. Both drivers exited the freeway and came to a stop on the Etiwanda off-ramp.
The two drivers got out of their vehicles and began arguing before escalating to a physical altercation. During the altercation, the suspect injured the other driver with an unknown weapon and then got back into his vehicle and fled the scene.
Rancho Cucamonga CHP units responded to the location and were able to gather information regarding the suspect. The victim received medical attention at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for treatment.
With the assistance of the CHP Inland Division’s Investigative Services Unit, the suspect was located and arrested.
This incident remains under investigation by the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office.
Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or who has any information regarding this incident may contact the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office at (909) 980-3994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.