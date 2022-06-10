A Fontana motorist who had previous DUI convictions was charged with murder after he allegedly killed a woman and injured a man in a collision in Rialto on June 8, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The two-vehicle crash took place at 9:15 p.m. in the 300 block of North Riverside Avenue.
The vehicles involved were a black 2018 Mercedes C63, determined to be driven by a sole occupant, later identified as 38-year-old Richard Madrid.
The second vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet HHR, was determined to be driven by Juan Cordova, a resident of Colton, and his passenger, Priscilla Hernandez, a 40-year-old resident of Colton.
Hernandez was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Cordova was also transported to a local hospital for significant injuries but is currently in stable condition.
The initial investigation indicated a broadside collision occurred at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Third Street. Madrid was driving northbound on Riverside at a high rate of speed, while Cordova and Hernandez were driving eastbound on Third.
The investigation is ongoing. Investigators have preliminary evidence that indicated Madrid was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the collision took place.
Madrid was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Following his discharge from the hospital, he was booked into West Valley Detention Center, and his bail was set at $2.5 million.
Police said Madrid has four DUI-related convictions and was previously on felony probation out of Riverside County from 2016 through 2019 for DUI with three or more prior convictions within the past 10 years.
“This is yet another tragic example of what happens when a person simply doesn’t care about our state’s DUI laws," Rialto Police Chief Mark B. Kling said in a statement. "This suspect’s four prior DUI convictions, including a felony, should have been message enough to change his behavior. Instead, his reckless wanton disregard for human life was evident. His selfish actions took the life of a mother, which has now left her three young children with one less parent and their father trying to figure out how life goes on. With the help of the San Bernardino County District Attorney we look forward to finally holding Richard Madrid accountable for his actions.”
Anyone who may have information about this incident can contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932206663.
