A Fontana man had a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center and was then transported to a hospital, where he died 11 days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 12, the inmate, Russell Samuel Garcia, 56, experienced a medical emergency and was treated by medical staff at the jail facility, the Sheriff's Department said.
American Medical Response (AMR) responded and transported Garcia to Kaiser Hospital in Fontana. Garcia remained in the care of the hospital and on Sept. 23, he was pronounced deceased.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division are conducting the investigation of this incident.
An autopsy will be conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
No additional information was released by the Sheriff's Department.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Cory Drost with the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.
Garcia is the third inmate at West Valley Detention Center to die after undergoing a medical emergency during the month of September. The two other inmates died in their cell.
