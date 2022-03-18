A 34-year-old Fontana man died in a vehicle collision on the Interstate 15 Freeway in Fontana in the early morning hours of March 18, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 2:45 a.m., the man was driving a 2019 Hyundai southbound on I-15, north of Beech Avenue. At the same time, a 2019 International big rig trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of I-15 southbound, with two occupants who were asleep in the sleeper compartment.
For an undetermined reason, the driver of the Hyundai veered to the right, leaving the roadway and onto the right shoulder, and crashed into the right rear of the trailer. As a result of the collision, the driver of the Hyundai succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.
The two people in the big rig were uninjured.
The cause of this incident is under investigation.
The name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area is handling the investigation. Anyone with information may call the CHP at (909) 980-3994.
