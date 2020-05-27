A Fontana man died in a single-vehicle off-road traffic collision in the Mojave Desert on May 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 2:24 p.m., officers of the California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to Barnes Road and Boone Road in Johnson Valley.
Upon arrival, Francisco Javier Macias, a 31-year-old resident of Fontana, the driver of a "Razor side by side," was pronounced deceased by fire department personnel at 3:09 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.