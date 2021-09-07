A 32-year-old Fontana man was killed in a stabbing incident in Redlands on Sept. 3, according to the Redlands Police Department.
One suspect was in custody and another was being treated for injuries he sustained in the stabbing that left the Fontana man dead. He was identified as Roberto Sustayta Luke, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
Police responded to two reported stabbings several blocks apart at a Pizza Hut in the 1300 block of West Colton Avenue and a motel in the 1100 block of West Colton Avenue.
Officers determined that both stabbings were related and that the two victims had been involved in an altercation with each other near the motel. Both victims were transported to a hospital. Luke was pronounced deceased at 10:51 p.m. at Loma Linda University Medical Center. The other man was being treated for injuries to his hand sustained during the altercation.
A third man who was also allegedly involved in the altercation was arrested. John James White, 46, was in custody on a murder charge at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
The incident is still under investigation.
