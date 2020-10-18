A Fontana man died in a traffic collision in Rialto on Oct. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 7:14 p.m., officers from the Rialto Police Department and Rialto Fire Department personnel responded to the 1400 block of N. Locust Avenue to investigate the report of a two-vehicle traffic collision.
Juan Luna, 58, the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet utility truck, was pronounced deceased on scene at 7:28 p.m. by Rialto Fire Department personnel.
The Rialto P.D. is investigating the incident.
