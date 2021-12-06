A man died in a traffic collision in Fontana on Dec. 5, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 8:38 a.m., officers from the Fontana Police Department responded to the intersection of Oleander Avenue and Jurupa Avenue in the southern area of the city.
The driver, 25-year-old Maurice Dwayne McIntosh II of Fontana, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and pronounced deceased in the emergency department at 11:34 a.m.
Another person was also injured in the incident, according to reports.
The Fontana P.D. is investigating the collision.
