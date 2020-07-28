Local residents are mourning the loss of a well-liked barber in Fontana who died in a traffic collision.
Adolph Trujillo, 59, known as "Ray," was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle near the intersection of Baseline and Juniper avenues on July 26 at 11:50 p.m., according to the Fontana Police Department.
The bicyclist had been heading in the eastbound lanes when he was hit by a 2001 Honda Civic driven by an 18-year-old Fontana man. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The Fontana P.D. is investigating the incident.
On July 27, a large group of mourners gathered for a vigil at Trujillo's Fontana Barbershop.
